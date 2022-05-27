Stay protected by thinking of the five S’s of Suncare Safety

Dr. Doireann O’Leary, Avčne’s new suncare ambassador explained, “We should all know the importance of wearing SPF protection all year around by now! UV rays from the sun come in two forms - UVA rays which cause ageing and UVB rays which cause burning. However, more recently, research has shown the damage that high energy visible blue light causes. It has been shown to damage the skin through oxidative effects, which can lead to premature skin ageing and also increase the risk of skin cancer.”

“I am proud to work alongside Avčne on the launch of its new high protection facial suncare collection as each product offers broad spectrum factor 50 protection against UVA, UVB and high energy visible blue light. Avčne’s first sun filter absorbs and reflects Blue Light from the sun, meaning this is a really innovative product range! My favourite is the new Avčne Cream SPF 50+. The lightweight texture penetrates into the skin within 3 seconds and has a transparent shade meaning it's suitable for all skin tones. It offers 8 hours of hydration and is perfect for daily use before I apply my make-up.”

Dr Doireann O’Leary’s 5 S’s of suncare safety

1. Slap on a hat

Wear a sunhat! Choose a broad-rimmed boater, a straw fedora or bucket style hat which shades your face, nose, neck and ears from the sun as these are all common sites for skin cancers. Hats are especially great for keeping children’s heads safe.

2. Slip on covering clothing

Wear a cover-up in the sun. Especially at the beach or pool!

3. Seek shade

Enjoy the heat and the nice weather but opt to sit in the shade during hot times especially during the midday sun.

4. Sunglasses

UV Sunglasses are a great way to keep the eye area safe from melanoma.

5. Slather on the SPF – Every. Single. Day

Apply a generous amount of sunscreen to clean, dry skin at least 20 minutes before you go outside. Use the 2mg per cm2 rule which is approximately 2 finger lengths for your face alone.

For over 30 years, French skincare brand, Eau Thermale Avčne, has been on a mission to protect skin and has an impressive history of pioneering improvements in suncare and photo-protection. This spring, Avčne was proud to announce an update to its extensive, award-winning sun care portfolio with the launch of its broadest, cleanest and most gentle suncare collection.