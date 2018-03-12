Ireland West Airport appoints Arthur French as Chairman

Ireland West Airport is pleased to announce that it has appointed businessman Arthur French as the new chairman of the airport. The appointment comes as long serving chairman Joe Kennedy announced he is to step down from his current role as chairman to become Honorary President of the airport.

A native of Claremorris, Arthur established his own company, French Estates, in Co. Kildare in 1975, which has been involved in numerous property, land & development sales. In 2017 Arthur was appointed as the Honorary Consul to Kazakhstan in Ireland and is currently instrumental in expanding economic relationships between the two countries. Arthur is very active in charitable and business related endeavours and has been a Board member of Ireland West Airport since 2006.

Welcoming the appointment of Mr French, outgoing chairman Joe Kennedy said, "Ive been honoured to serve on the board of the airport since 2002 and during that time have had the pleasure of being involved as the airport, through some uncertain times, continued to thrive and grow culminating in a record year of 750,000 passengers in 2017. Arthur brings vast business experience to the position of chairman of the airport and I know the airport will be in very capable hands under Arthur’s stewardship and I wish him the very best of luck in his new role."

Commenting on his appointment, Arthur French, said, "I’m delighted to be appointed as chairman of Ireland West Airport. We are deeply indebted to Joe for over 16 years of service, showing determination and unwavering commitment in developing and growing the airport to what it is today which is testament to his hard work. I will continue to build on the foundations Joe put in place over the coming years to support the airport as it continues to deliver on its role as a key economic driver for the West and North West of Ireland and look forward to working with the airport team, Government and local and regional stakeholders in a new era for the airport."