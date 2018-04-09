Carrowmore Megalithic Site granted funding of €350,000 as part of Investment in Heritage Sites along Wild Atlantic Way

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with the Office of Public Works (OPW), has today announced a major investment of €4.3 million in four key heritage sites along the Wild Atlantic Way, which will enhance the visitor experiences at each location.

The investment, which forms part of Fáilte Ireland’s strategic partnership with the OPW, will significantly enhance the visitor experience and views at key locations, with new exhibitions and major upgrades.

Fáilte Ireland is providing up to 75% of the funding for the projects from its Capital Grants budget, with the remainder of the funding being provided by the OPW.

The four heritage sites to benefit from this investment are: Carrowmore in Sligo (Total investment of €350,000 with Fáilte Ireland grant support of €262,500); Blasket Island Visitor Centre in Kerry (Total investment of €2.25 million with Fáilte Ireland grant support of €1.69 million); Céide Fields in Mayo (Total investment of €1.15 million with Fáilte Ireland grant support of €862,000); Inis Mór in the Aran Islands, Galway (Total investment of €600,000 with Fáilte Ireland grant support of €450,000).

The visitor exhibition at Carrowmore in Sligo will be improved and updated with information about the monuments at Carrowmore, as well as the nearby ancient sites at Knocknarea and Carrowkeel. This will enable visitors to use the Carrowmore Centre as a hub to explore the archaeology of the area.

Delighted to announce that following my strong recommendations to Minister @BGriffinTD since 2017, €350,000 has been allocated today to the 'Carrowmore Megalithic Site' in #Sligo by @Failte_Ireland and the @opwireland pic.twitter.com/ru2lhJNqTl — Tony McLoughlin TD (@TonyMcLTD) April 9, 2018

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D., visited the Blasket Island Visitor Centre today to see first-hand the way in which the new signature viewing point will transform the site.

He said: “We are very lucky in Ireland to have such breath-taking natural scenery and heritage, and the Blasket Islands, Céide Fields, Inis Mór and Carrowmore are some of the finest examples of this.

“It is incredibly important that we make the most of our cultural riches and boost the visitor experience wherever possible. I am delighted to see Fáilte Ireland and the OPW working in partnership to improve and transform many key heritage sites like these, opening them to even more tourists, enhancing the visitor experience and growing regional tourism. Investment through strategic partnerships like this is a key contributor to maintaining Ireland’s reputation as a brilliant place to visit.”

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D., added:

"The OPW has a world-class portfolio of heritage sites which are enjoyed by millions of visitors every year. All of these sites have natural beauty and a unique story to tell, and this partnership will enable us to both invest in the future and preserve the past for future generations to enjoy.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Fáilte Ireland we are significantly improving and transforming 14 OPW heritage sites around the country, with many more to come in the future”.

Speaking about how today’s investment will benefit the Wild Atlantic Way, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said:

“The tourism sector is an integral part of our economy, providing 235,000 jobs and generating an estimated €7.2bn in revenue. Last year Fáilte Ireland invested over €60 million in 40 tourism capital projects. Our partnership with the OPW is reflective of Fáilte Ireland’s determination to work with all parties to grow tourism in a sustainable manner and is critical to unlocking the full potential of the west’s landscapes and heritage to drive tourism-based economic and employment growth."

Today’s announcement follows previous investments of €11.5 million from Fáilte Ireland for 10 key OPW projects in Dublin and within the Ireland’s Ancient East region last year. Fáilte Ireland’s strategic partnership with the OPW and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is one of a number of engagements the tourism body has entered into with other State agencies to work together to grow tourism. It has also partnered with Coillte and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to develop visitor experiences.