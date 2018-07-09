Watch | Lovely Leitrim showcased to 2.3 million transatlantic passengers

Leitrim and Lough Gill have recently been showcased to an audience of 2.3 million as a video promoting the Wild Atlantic Way and focusing on the Rose of Innisfree tourboat has been played on 3,500 seatback screens on a total of 8,000 American and Canadian transatlantic Aer Lingus flights.

Operated by George and Tina McGoldrick the Rose of Innisfree tourboat operates daily with departures from Parkes Castle and Doorly Park.

For further information on departure times visit roseofinnisfree.com

