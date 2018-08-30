Ballymote Primary & Mental Health Care Centre to be officially opened on Monday

The official opening of the new Primary & Mental Health Care Centre in Marren Park, Ballymote is to be officially opened on Monday next, September 3.

The new Primary and Mental Health Care Centre opened in Ballymote in April with the aim of delivering a modern centre for Primary and Mental Health Care services in Ballymote and the surrounding area, bringing together other HSE services that are currently provided from a number of different locations.

The Minister for Health will also officially open Boyle Primary Care Centre on Monday at 11am. August 30, 2018

Services provided include: Public Health Nursing services, Occupational Therapy services, Speech & Language Therapy services, Psychology Services, Podiatry Services, Dental services and Dietetics services.

The Community Mental Health Team is also based there. The Community Mental Health Team is multidisciplinary with medical and nursing staff working alongside an Occupational Therapist, Social Worker and Psychologist.

