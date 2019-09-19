Finally you can have your say on Brexit - ICBAN issue survey for people on the border

Finally you can have your say on Brexit and how you think a no deal or hard border will affect your life, business and community.

The Irish Central Border Area Network (ICBAN) the cross-border group of local authorities for the Central Border Region – together with a small team from Queen’s University Belfast are conducting a third research project on the impacts of Brexit for people living and working in this Region.

With Brexit drawing nearer, you are invited to complete a 10 to 15-minute survey on the impact of Brexit and a possible ‘No Deal’ scenario on the Central Border Region.

Responses from anyone living or working in the areas of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon; Cavan; Donegal; Fermanagh and Omagh; Leitrim; Mid Ulster; Monaghan; and Sligo are welcome.

This follow-on study aims to take account of recent developments and discussions on the issue of the Irish border a mere two months before the exit date of October 31st 2019. It is a non-political and non-partisan study.

The group are keen to gather responses from the widest possible group of people from the Central Border Region. The purpose of the study is to create an opportunity for the voices of local people on both sides of the border to be heard.

All data from the survey and focus groups will be gathered in accordance with strict research ethics and will remain anonymous.

The results of this project will be compiled in an interim and then a final project report. These will be disseminated to the media and to the governments of both the UK and Ireland, the European Commission and Parliament and other key stakeholders involved in the process of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

This ICBAN initiative is part of the Border Navigator Project, working with Queen’s University Belfast and enabled through funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Reconciliation Fund.

The survey closes on Monday, September 23rd at 5 pm.

Complete the survey here.



