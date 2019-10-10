Watch | Cake Dance in Ballinaglera revived after 150 years

Pictured are the winners of the first Cake Dance Competition held in Leitrim for over 150 years, Aoife Ryan, Dowra (on left) and Jack Lynch, Kells, with organiser Edwina Guckian and piper John Tuohy from Drumsna.

Read Also: Acorn Players bring Loophole to Carrigallen

The event was held at Mulvey’s Pub as part of the Ballinaglera Trad Weekend.

Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Read Also: Irish born star returns home for first tour