Watch | Cake Dance in Ballinaglera revived after 150 years
Pictured are the winners of the first Cake Dance Competition held in Leitrim for over 150 years, Aoife Ryan, Dowra (on left) and Jack Lynch, Kells, with organiser Edwina Guckian and piper John Tuohy from Drumsna.
The event was held at Mulvey’s Pub as part of the Ballinaglera Trad Weekend.
Picture: Gerry Faughnan
