Kilavoggy's Iron Bridge to close from next week

At Monday's meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District it was confirmed works on Kilavoggy's Iron Bridge will commence on Tuesday next, October 29 with the road to be closed until December 23.

A motion put forward by Cllr Frank Dolan asked what the current situation was with regard the bridge. He commented: "Works were expected to start there in September but no works have been carried out there to date."

The meeting heard the delay was a result of an issue regarding getting the works cleared with the insurer.

