WARNING: Warning issued on new scam targeting Facebook users

A warning has been issued about a new scam targeting Facebook users.
There are reports of yet another scam targeting Facebook users.
This one takes the appearance of a post from Facebook and looks like this:
Pictured above is the scam post doing the rounds of Facebook at the moment
Facebook users are reminded that the post is a scam and they should not click on any links within the post.
Be aware that there are a number of scams targeting Facebook users at the moment. While some are quite professional in appearance many, like the post above, contain spelling errors and make claims that they have tried to contact you via email in a bid to seem authentic. The above post does not have the official Facebook logo and there is no such organisation or sector of Facebook that is known as "Facebook Community 2021".
If you have clicked on the link and provided banking or other personal details contact your local garda station for advice and also contact your bank so that they can stop any illegal activity on your account.
