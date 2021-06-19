Custodial sentence for Monaghan man who was 'reckless in the extreme'

A Monaghan man was sentenced to prison after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a concrete fence.

Paul Druse, 10 Ard Na Gaoithe, Knockatallon, Co Monaghan pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system; dangerous driving; no insurance criminal damage to a vehicle and unauthorised taking of a vehicle. all relating to an incident on August 5, last year at Moneenshinnagh, Manorhamilton. He also pleaded guilty to failing to appear at a previous sitting of the court.

Gda McGovern explained that control had notified him that a vehicle stolen in Galway had been sighted in the Glenfarne area on August 5, last year.

Travelling towards Glenfarne from Manorhamilton he said that they had encountered the stolen vehicle.

“As the driver spotted us he veered sharply to the left and crashed into a concrete fence,” noted Gda McGovern.

He said that Mr Druse had been travelling at high speed when he noticed the gardai.

He said that Mr Druse had suffered minor injuries and was “extremely lucky” as the fence posts had gone through the windscreen .

Mr Druse was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and it was here that a sample of blood was taken for alcohol analysis. This showed an alcohol level of 105mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Gardai also demanded production of a certificate of insurance but he admitted he had none.

Mr Druse was later arrested and charged in relation to the incident and was remanded in custody to Castlerea.

The vehicle he was driving was extensively damaged and was written off.

Two solicitors, Gerry McGovern and Kieran Ryan represented the defendant at Manorhamilton District Court. They both acknowledged Mr Druse’s extensive criminal record.

Mr Ryan said that Mr Druse was 46 and noted his client had pleaded at the earliest opportunity and also wished to tender his apology to the court.

“I know he has a poor record but these are all relating to an underlying alcohol addiction,” said Mr Ryan.

He said Mr Druse was determined to turn his life around and had entered a 12 week residential addiction treatment course which he had completed in January this year. Since then, said Mr Ryan, Mr Druse had been attended regular AA meetings.

It was also noted that Mr Druse was currently in custody on a separate matter and was due for release in early November this year.

“He accepts totally and utterly what he did was reckless in the extreme,” said Mr Ryan.

Mr Druse’s second solicitor, Gerry McGovern, also acknowledged his client’s “very bad alcohol addiction” adding “alcohol has led him into prison all his life.

“He has tried to do something about it. He knows he will never get his life right until he gets his addiction looked after.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and sentenced Mr Druse to five months in prison for driving with excess alcohol. He also disqualified him from driving for eight years.

A similar custodial sentence was put in place for the charge of dangerous driving and Mr Druse was again disqualified from driving for eight years.

For causing €12,500 in criminal damage to the vehicle he stole, Mr Druse was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison but no disqualification was imposed.

For unauthorised taking of a vehicle yet another five month prison sentence was imposed along with a eight year disqualification from driving.

A further five month prison sentence and eight year disqualification from driving was also imposed for the charge of no insurance.

Judge Kilrane ordered that all sentences were to be served concurrently.

Mr Druse was also convicted of failing to appear before the court. This matter was taken into consideration.