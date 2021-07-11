Leitrim TD calls on Local Link to resolve service issues

Local Sinn Fein TD, Martin Kenny Sinn has called on the Local Link service to resolve issues that are leaving long term users of the service stranded with no access to a bus service since the introduction of the new bus route and service on June 28.

Deputy Kenny said; “My office has received numerous calls and emails from constituents who are annoyed and upset by the new route and service being operated by Local Link in Sligo Leitrim and Donegal. As a result of this change in service many feel that their local bus service has been withdrawn leaving them isolated and cut off from their local town. These are people who have been loyal customers and users of the service for years many of them elderly and live alone, some with disability and mobility issues who have no other access to transport.

“They depend on the local link to get to town to do their weekly shopping, attend health appointments, get to the train station or just to meet friends and socialise. The previous service would collect them at their home or close to it and drop them back their in the evening. I have heard stories of an elderly woman over 80 years of age having to walk 3 mile to get the bus, people with mobility issues walking a mile to get the bus then being dropped off at the train station in Carrick on Shannon where they have to walk into the town centre or out to the Tesco retail park and back to the train station with what ever shopping they may have in order to catch the bus home.

“I don’t believe this is what was envisaged when Local Link was established, it is completely unfair to these elderly and vulnerable people. As a result many of them are not using the bus anymore and are becoming isolated and cut of from their friends and the local community.

“I have written to the Minister for Transport, Local Link and Transport for Ireland (TFI) to request a meeting to try to resolve this issue.”