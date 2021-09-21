Chance to nominate a Leitrim volunteer for special award

Leitrim Volunteer Centre wish to recognise, value and show its upmost gratitude to the many people who volunteer and have volunteered in our county. Recognition will also be given to those who went well beyond the call of duty during Covid 19. The event will take place on: Friday 5th November 2021 between 12:00pm – 14:00pm at Drumsna Community Resource Centre, Quay Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim N41 D9P9

We want this to be a non-competitive event that will recognise all Volunteers in all categories including the following:

Environment, Diversity and Sustainability.

Older People

Children and Youth

Community

Safety & Emergency Services

Health and Disability

Social Inclusion

Outstanding Group Award with particular emphasis on those who gave their time, talents and expertise during Covid 19.

Nominations for the awards can be made by Volunteer Involving Organisations by emailing info@volunteerleitrim.ie outlining the following detail:

Name of Volunteer,

Organisation,

Category

and please also outline why you are nominating this individual.

Leitrim Volunteer Centre established launched in May 2021 aims to match volunteers to suitable volunteer opportunities within community-based organisations. This is a great opportunity to engage transition year students looking for work experience, college-bound students looking to improve their employability, parents, guardians and children looking to engage in family volunteering, immigrants looking to meet people and learn about their locality, individuals looking for once-off micro volunteering opportunities that fit their schedule, professionals looking to share their knowledge, and retirees looking to become active. There is something out there for everyone and we can help you find a volunteering opportunity that suits your interests.

“Our vision is to support the people of County Leitrim in further enhancing its places and ways of living as flourishing, vibrant communities, with volunteering at its heart. Volunteers have the potential to build local value, increase their social capital, become active citizens, and provide support to community development projects” states Brian Smyth Chair of the Board of Directors.

Individuals considering volunteering or have questions about what it entails are encouraged give the staff at Leitrim Volunteer Centre a call. They will be happy to help you identify what kinds of skills, knowledge and experience you would like to develop when giving your time to an organisation. They can also help you think about your interests and the kind of organisation that you would like to support. Please download the I-VOL app on your phone to find opportunities near you!

The Centre also provides advice, training, and consultancy to local organisations on a range of issues relating to best practice in volunteer management and delivers a Garda Vetting service for local non-profits.

According to Josephine Stroker Manager of Leitrim Volunteer Centre “In County Leitrim, we are blessed to have such a strong culture of volunteerism. Leitrim Volunteer Centre is a new service which aims to harness this energy and community spirit for the benefit of both the people and communities in Leitrim. We are essentially a one stop shop for all things volunteering related in County Leitrim. We work with incredible volunteers and invaluable community and voluntary groups across the county to help make Leitrim the best place possible for volunteering”.

If you have any queries please contact us on 071 9622537.