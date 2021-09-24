Search

War of Independence Lecture Series in Leitrim

Leitrim history book features in New York Literary Supplement

Padraig McGarty

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

A Decade of Centenaries lecture series delivered by Dr Padraig McGarty is due to take place from 7-10 October in seven locations across Leitrim.
The series which is funded by the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and administered locally by Leitrim County Council is part of a wider series of commemorative initiatives that will be held across the county.
Dr McGarty is author of the widely acclaimed Leitrim, The Irish Revolution 1912-23 published by Four Courts Press. The lecture series is titled “The War of Independence-County and Community Perspectives” and will outline events in the county and in specific local communities in the 1919-21 period.
The seven locations listed for the series of lectures include Ballinamore, Carraigallen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Manorhamilton, Mohill, and Kiltyclogher.
The aim of the series of initiatives is to support the development of community-led commemorative initiatives in remembrance of this complex and challenging period in our history. Admission to the lectures are free but as numbers are limited, bookings must be made through local co-ordinators in the seven locations.
More specific details on the lectures and booking details will be issued through local media and community networks in the coming weeks.

