Births, deaths and marriage registration offices reopen to the public in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

The public offices of the Civil Registration Service have reopened to the public for the registration of births or deaths, or to give notice of intention to marry.

According to the HSE, it is likely that some restrictions will continue for some offices to ensure social distancing and meet residual public health guidance.

However the public should be aware that the facility to register births and deaths by post or by sending the required documentation by email has now ceased. This change will not affect applications posted or emailed before October 1.

For information on how to register a birth, or death or give notice of intention to marriage please visit the HSE website here:

https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/registering-a-birth-death-or-marriage/how-to-register-a-birth-inireland.html

Find your Civil Registration Office at the HSE website here: https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/contact-a-civil-registration-service.html

Arrangements for marriage notifications are as follows:

Any postal notification form received by post and/or email after September 30, 2021 and postmarked/emailed on or before September 30, 2021 can be accepted as the commencement of the 3 months’ notice period.

Marriage Notification Appointments: Any postal notification form postmarked/emailed dated after September 30, 2021 cannot be accepted. The 3 months’ notice begins on the day that the couple attend in person at their pre-booked appointment to serve notice of intention to marry.

If you are unable through illness to attend in person or are resident abroad you can request a postal notification form from a registrar if you want to serve notice of intention to marry.