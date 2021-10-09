Breaking News ; €50,000 Cannabis Herb and €5,000 Cocaine seized in Co Leitrim

Cocaine and cannabis herb were seized
Gardaí in Leitrim have seized drugs with a combined value of €55,000 and arrested two men following a search this morning, Saturday 9th October 2021.
At approximately 9am, Gardaí attached to Ballinamore Garda Station, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at a residence in Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.
During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €5000 (subject to analysis) was seized by Gardaí.
Two males, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where they are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
Closing the Bank door for the last time on Friday afternoon ( l to r) Staff members John Clancy, Aisling Fee, Orla Quinn, Angela Dowd.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.