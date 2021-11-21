Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Edgeworthstown teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Louise Little
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Louise Little who has been missing from Edgeworthstown, County Longford since Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Louise is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
Louise is also known to frequent the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
