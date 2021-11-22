Garda investigations ongoing as man in critical condition following Leitrim collision
Gardaí in Manorhamilton attended the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Fivemilebourne, Dromahair, Co Leitrim yesterday afternoon Sunday, November, 21.
The collision occurred shortly after 4pm and the male driver (early 60s), sole occupant of the vehicle left the road and struck a ditch.
No other vehicle was involved in the collision. He was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The road was closed and local diversions were in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R278 at Fivemilebourne yesterday afternoon November, 21 to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
