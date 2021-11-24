IT Sligo now part of the new Atlantic Technological University

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD has announced this week that the name agreed by the applicant institutes for the new Technological University for the West and North West region being established next year shall be the Atlantic Technological University (Ollscoil Teicheolaíochta an Atlantaigh), and is anticipated to open its doors officially on April 1, 2022.

The name chosen by the applicant institutes of Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology follows a comprehensive survey commissioned by the Institutes from external consultants of relevant internal and external stakeholders including most notably the students and staff of the three Institutes. This name has the full support of all three governing bodies.

Minister Harris said, “I am pleased to be able to announce the name of this Ireland’s fourth technological university and that subject to the relevant legislative processes being completed the date of establishment of the Atlantic Technological University shall be 1 April 2022.

“This means that students of the current three Institutes who graduate in this academic year of 2021/2022 and henceforth in the West and North West will do so with university qualifications”.

Welcoming the Minister’s announcement, the Institutes said, “The name Atlantic Technological University reflects the deep connections to the region and our ability and ambition to impact at a national and international scale. This name expresses a sense of place, culture and heritage, incorporating aspiration, scale, geography and our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

The open public process seeking expressions of interest in the post of first president of the new TU will be launched shortly by the applicant institutes.