Christmas market in Carrigallen on Sunday

Carrigallen GAA are hosting a Christmas Market in the GAA car park this Sunday, November 28, from 12pm to 5pm.
There will be stalls from local businesses, Transition Year students and Foroige. There will be a marquee for children's games and activities.
Enjoy home baked treats, mulled wine and mince pies.
There will be a special visit from the man of the moment, Santa. Carol singing will add to the festive atmosphere while local musicians will also keep the crowd entertained.
It promises to be a lovely fun day out for the community and also an opportunity to buy your festive treats and support local businesses.
All funds raised on the day are in aid of St Vincent de Paul. Please support
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.