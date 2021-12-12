Search

12 Dec 2021

Extent of forestry in Leitrim to be revealed in new documents next year

Forestry

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

The true extent of forestry in Leitrim will be revealed next year when the Department of Agriculture releases their new National Forestry Inventory.
Last week questions in the Dáil about forestry coverage per county were answered using 2017 records.
Deputy Charlie McConalogue provided figures which showed 18.9% of Leitrim was covered in forestry, the highest in the country.
The figures stated that there was 30,062 hectares of forestry in Leitrim and 30.3% of that was broadleaf, with the rest conifers.
Seeking more recent data, the Leitrim Observer was informed that the Department of Agriculture is “currently in the process of completing a new National Forest Inventory.
“Field data collection started in January 2020 and is due to be completed in January 2022. Data analysis will then be undertaken and the results are likely to be published in the second half of 2022.”
These new figures should give a clear picture of how much of the county is covered in conifer forestry.

Local News

