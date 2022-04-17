Septic tank inspections starting in Leitrim next month

Septic tank inspections will be commencing in selected areas of Co Leitrim next month.
Householders will be contacted via post in advance by an authorised Environmental Inspection Officer.
Treatment systems in these households will be inspected to ensure that they do not pose any risk to human health or to the environment, especially to nearby water sources and waterways.
For more details on the National Inspection Plan 2022-2026 and how to keep your septic tank healthy, please visit https://ecs.page.link/QX1TX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.