14 May 2022

Battle of Pettigo/Belleek cross border centenary commemorative event

Last time Pro and Anti Treaty Forces fought side-by-side against British forces

Battle of Pettigo/Belleek cross border centenary commemorative event

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

14 May 2022 11:00 AM

A special commemorative centenary event will take place on May 28 to remember a significant battle which took place on the Donegal/Fermanagh border, one hundred year ago. 

The Battle of Pettigo/Belleek, took place along the Donegal/Fermanagh Border in late May, early June 1922 in the period between the War of Independence and the Civil War.

It was the last time that Pro and Anti Treaty Forces fought side-by-side against British forces.

It was part of Michael Collins's Northern Offensive, which was intended to destabilise the Unionist state, and was also a reaction to sectarian violence against nationalists in the North.

This was the only location in Ireland where Irish forces engaged with British forces in a stand-up fight with a defined battle line and the first time since the Easter Rising when heavy artillery was used in Ireland.

On Saturday May 28, working on a cross-border basis with Fermanagh County Museum, Donegal County Museum are holding a commemorative event in the Termon Complex Pettigo and in Belleek, which includes talks by both national and local speakers, the premiere of a specially commissioned animation, a History Ireland Hedge School and a walking tour of the area, a guided bus tour to and around Belleek.

Speakers include Dr Éamon Phoenix, Dr Edward Burke, Dr Margaret O'Callaghan and local historians, John Cunningham, Jimmy Baird and Pauline Gilmartin.

This commemorative event has been funded under the Community Strand of the 2022 Decade of Centenaries programme by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The event is free but BOOKING IS REQUIRED to Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal T074 9124613 E museum@donegalcoco.ie

 

