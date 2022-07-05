The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy and damp conditions today
A good deal of cloud today, Tuesday, July 5 with patchy light rain or drizzle at first. Mainly dry for the afternoon and evening with isolated showers and limited sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Cloudy, mild and humid with light outbreaks of rain extending from the northwest mainly over Connacht and Ulster and staying largely dry elsewhere. Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens with light to moderate westerly breezes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.