Cloone Show in Leitrim returns with gusto and great attractions this Bank Holiday weekend

After an absence of three years Cloone Agricultural Show makes a welcome return to the local calendar of events on next Monday, August 1st (Bank Holiday) at Mulvey's field, Ballinamore Road.



This huge agricultural and social event has over 275 classes and numerous special attractions with the emphasis on something for all the family. This event has enjoyed huge crowds over the years and a reputation for favourable weather.



When the show was launched in 1988 helium balloons were used as a marketing tool for promotional purposes. However currently social media is the marketing that gets to a wider audience. However, the local press, farming press and local radio are still assisting the event and the committee appreciates their contribution over the years.



Also acknowledged is the major contribution of previous committee members, team workers, sponsors and donors of financial and material prizes and support for fundraisers, town collections and church gate collections.

Starting off this year in the Horse Section – class 1 is for Irish Draught Mares with Foal or Stallion owners, each with a prize fund of €200, sponsored by the Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Association.



Overall there are 27 Horse and Pony classes and 5 classes for Style and Appearance, which is always popular.

Patrons with an interest in cattle are also well catered for with Angus, Hereford, Commercial, Charolais, Limousin, Shorthorn and Dairy types featuring prominently.



The flagship class in Cattle is the Cloone Agricultural Show All Ireland Suckler Heifer class, open to all commercial females with or without permanent teeth, likely to breed quality calves. Total prize fund for this class is €600. The numbers in sheep and goats, poultry and pets is increasing annually. The dog show is also a major attraction with 12 classes and a prize fund of €620. The ever popular Vintage section has a prize fund of €200 for best car, tractor and best machinery exhibit.

Attractions on the day include:



Best Dressed Lady; Glamorous Granny; Best Mother & Daughter Lookalike; Best Father and Son Lookalike; Dog Show; Guess The Weight; Cow Bingo; Belle of Cloone (3-7 year olds); Master of Cloone (3-7 year olds); Bonny Baby Show; Dino Experience and Reptile Haven; Ducking Chair; Boxty Making and Tasting; Farm Obstacle Course; Vintage Vehicle Exhibition; Jiving Competition; Shannonside FM; Guess The Weight; Dog Show (prize fund €620).



Up to present, all activities mentioned are field activities and we must not forget the marquees where Cookery, Farm and Garden produce, Crafts and Home Industries, Flowers, Art, Handwriting, Photography are displayed prominently by senior and junior exhititors.



On Saturday, July 30 the Bothar na Naomh (Cloone) Adventure Duathlon with varying challenges including 2.5Km trail run/20Km cycle/5Km trail run (incl 1km Kayak). Registration is available online or on the day.

For more information log onto: www.runireland.com/events or visit facebook page Bothar na Naomh Duathlon.

Entertainment on Show Day will be provided by The Midlanders Band and the Jiving Competition (First time at Show) should be a great success.



The steering committee of the 2022 Show are – Presidents: Fr Peter Tiernan PP & Timmy Beirne; Vice-Presidents: Hugh McGovern, Jim Cunniffe and Raymond McGarty; Chairman: Andy McGovern; Vice-Chairpersons: Packie Tom McNamara and Emer Clancy; Joint-Secretaries: Michelle Dimmock, Catherine Murray and Aine Nicholl; Joint Treasurers: Gerry Conway, Raymond McGarty; PRO: James Moran.



The committee are deeply indebted to the sponsors and donors of financial and material prizes, the Cunniffe family for the use of their field for parking, St. John's Ambulance team, An Garda Siochana, the local press and radio judges, patrons, exhibitors and last but not least the Mulvey family for the use of their excellent venue as a showgrounds.

Thanks also to the Beirne family for their cooperation and assistance in the past. Show contact no. (083) 2032764. Website: cloone-show.com. E-mail: clooneagrishow@gmail.com