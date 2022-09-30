The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued for nine counties
Wet and windy this morning, Friday, September 30 with outbreaks of rain along with some squally downpours and the possibility of localised flooding. A Status Yellow rain and wind warning remains in place for Counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 2pm. Rain will clear to sunny spells and showers for the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds which will veer westerly by afternoon.
