The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Will it be sunshine or showers this weekend?
Saturday: A bright day for many on Saturday with a mix of sunshine and showers. However, it will be cloudier in southern coastal counties with the possibility of some rain for a time towards evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds. On Saturday night, any rain in southern coastal areas will clear to leave much of the country dry apart from a few showers in the north. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
Sunday: It looks set to be a predominantly dry day on Sunday with sunny spells and just a few showers. Top temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light southerly breezes.
