Fermanagh Live Ats Festival kicks off this weekend

The Fermanagh Live Arts Festival is back this October with an exciting weekend of music, literature, drama, spoken word, comedy and creative events across Enniskillen from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 - offering something for everyone, young and old.
The festival will officially open on Thursday, October 6 with a special screening of the 2021 American teen comedy drama, ‘Licorice Pizza’ at the South West College auditorium.
This year’s live programme sees the return of several festival favourites including award-winning comedian and performer Seamus O’Rourke who will stage his hilarious one man show, ‘The Handyman’, in the Ardhowen Theatre on Friday, October 7.
The formidable duo of virtuoso concert pianist Ruth McGinley and sensational saxophonist Gerard McChrystal also return by popular demand, staging ‘Sax to the Max’, a stellar show of classical and jazz in the town’s Methodist Church on Sunday, October 9. Retired architect turned historian and prolific storyteller, Richard Pierce, takes to the Ardhowen Theatre stage again this year on Saturday, October 8.
Saturday also sees gifted Leitrim poet Stephen Murphy reciting a 70-minute long poem in Pat’s Bar at The Diamond in Enniskillen where the festival will later that evening also stage the All Ulster Poetry Slam final hosted by Radio Foyle’s resident poet and wordsmith, Frank Rafferty. Tickets are for sale on http://www.flive.org.uk/
