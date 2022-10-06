The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Blustery conditions today.
Today, Thursday, October 6 will be a blustery, cloudy and showery day. Scattered showers in the morning will turn more frequent by afternoon with some becoming heavy. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, increasing strong at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
TONIGHT
Clear spells and scattered showers to start the night. A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places. Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
The Niall Ó Dónaill medal is presented to Katharina Dietz from Ballinaglera by his daughter, Éilis Grae
