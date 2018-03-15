Enjoy a fun-filled St Patrick's Day in Dromahair

Dromahair's St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 4.30pm.



Grand Marshal Tony Downey will be leading this year's parade, followed by the Irvine Memorial Pipe Band from Clabby in Co. Fermanagh.



Following the parade, there will be the annual Ball Race, with €800 cash prizes available (€500 first, €200 second, €100 third). There will also be the opportunity to win a fantastic swing set.



There will be free face painting on the day, and on Sunday they will be running a car treasure hunt starting at the Blue Devon at 3pm.



As always, the organisers require a lot of help to make the day go well. If you have a few hours to spare on Friday evening, or if you're available to marshal on Saturday, please call Geraint on (086) 7783391 or email DromahairParade@Gmail.com.



This is always a fantastic family day, so they hope to see as many people from the community as possible.

Read Also:

Recalling St Patrick's time in Leitrim