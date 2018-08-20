Manorhamilton Area claim Community Games gold after extra-time victory

The Manorhamilton Area Community Games U15 futsal team claimed gold yesterday when they defeated Graiguecullen from Co Carlow 4-3 after extra-time.

Manorhamilton proved too strong for Monaghan's Donaghmoyne when they met in the semi-final, emerging victorious on a scoreline of 12-3 with goals coming from Barry McNulty, Eanna Clancy, Matthew Connolly, Patrick Montgomory, Gabriel Gilbride, Diarmuid Giblin, Tarach Ó Snodaigh and Shaun Sheridan.

The decider proved to be a much closer affair with nothing to separate the sides after normal time with the game finishing 3-3. However, there was to be no denying Manorhamilton and they scored the only goal of extra-time to secure gold.

The goalscorers for Manorhamilton were Diarmuid Giblin and hat-trick hero Eanna Clancy.

