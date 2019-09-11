Pupils at Manorhamilton's St Clare's NS to benefit from increased creative activities

From this month, pupils at one more school in Leitrim will join existing schools from across the county to begin their ‘Creative Schools’ journey. The additional school chosen to participate in this initiative, from September 2019, is St Clares Primary School.

Today, the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, TD, and the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, TD, announced that 150 additional schools all across Ireland, and reflecting all types of education settings, have been selected to participate in the ‘Creative Schools’ initiative. These schools were chosen from over 300 applicants – each one required to explain how their participation would support learning and development in the arts and creativity.

Read Also: Deputy Tony McLoughlin is still considering his future in Fine Gael politics

Each school selected for 2019-20 will be provided with a package of support which includes funding and the expertise of a Creative Associate to work with them directly to enable them to explore the potential impact of the arts and creativity on school life.

Initially launched in 2018, ‘Creative Schools’ is led by The Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and Skills and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. The initiative was developed to help children and young people explore and develop their creative sides, and to link them with the arts and creative infrastructure in their local community and nationally.

Orlaith McBride, Director of the Arts Council said: "The Arts Council is committed to providing children and young people with more opportunities to participate in, and enjoy, the arts. The Creative Schools initiative has been a really successful way of inviting thousands of young people all across Ireland to explore their creativity, guided by the expertise of artists and other creatives in their own communities. We are delighted that this year the initiative will be supporting a further 150 schools and that many more children and young people will have this opportunity to participate in the arts in a very tangible and meaningful way."

Minister Madigan said: "Culture and creativity are powerful means through which children and young people can explore communication and collaboration, stimulate their imaginations to be inventive and harness their curiosity. These are vital skills for all young people to learn and I am delighted that, as a result of today’s announcement, an additional 40,000 students will have the opportunity to enhance their learning experience and personal development through creativity.”

Read Also: Public meeting is the start of Dromahair community's fightback against giant wind turbines

Minister McHugh said: "Today’s announcement is an important milestone for my Department and the all-of-Government Creative Ireland Programme. The significant increase in our investment in Creative Schools, Creative Clusters and the Local Youth Arts Partnerships will enable us to deliver more fully on our ambition to support and nurture the creative potential of our young people within their schools.

"A young person’s time in education should help to build their confidence and resilience, helping them to deal with life’s ups and downs. Nurturing the creative potential of our young people is about helping them develop an appetite for discovery and encouraging them to acquire the skills they need to achieve their ambitions. I look forward to seeing some of those ambitions come to life in our first Creative Schools National Celebration in November."