Watch: The massive celebrations in Manorhamilton last night

The community of Glencar and Manorhamilton turned out in style last night to welcome home their County Final winners 2019.

Glencar/Manorhamilton ended years of hurt on Sunday evening in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada when they lifted the Fenagh Cup for the fifth in 12 years when they defeated Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-16 to 0-15.

Watch some of their homecoming celebreations:

The Glencar Manorhamilton team were celebrated in Manorhamilton in front of a massive crowd.

And we are sure the celebrations will continue in Manorhamilton and Glencar this week.

Who called in sick to work today?!

