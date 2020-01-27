Gardai to host Community Engagement Day at Leitrim venues

This Friday, January 31, An Garda Síochána are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity at over 300 venues across Ireland. Local gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with the local community.

It is an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives. All are welcome.

In leitrim the venues are s follows:

Ballinamore - Commercial Hotel, Ballinamore at 8pm

Dromahair - The Clubhouse Bar at 8pm

Drumeela - Drumeela Hall at 8.30pm

Drumshanbo - Beirne's at 8.30pm

Kinlough - Community Centre Kinlough at 8pm

Manorhamilton - Bee Park, Manorhamilton at 8pm

Mohill - Clarke's Hotel at 8pm

Drumkeerin - Community Centre at 8pm

In a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie a garda spokesperson said "An Garda Síochána is delighted to partner with our key stakeholders in the National Rural Safety Forum in organising a National Community Engagement Day. This event will provide an opportunity for communities across Ireland to meet and become familiar with their local gardaí and other community organisation representatives.

"An Garda Síochána will take this opportunity to listen to the policing needs of our communities so that we can continue to deliver on our mission – Keeping People Safe.”