The ancient Irish game of handball returns to Manorhamilton this coming week after a gap of many years; probably well over a half a century now.

On this Friday, January 31 from 4pm to 6pm, the Glencar Manorhamilton Handball Club will be hosting an introduction to handball in St Clare’s Comprehensive School, just off the Carrick Road.

The age groups will be as follows: 8 to 10 year olds from 4pm to 4.40pm, 10 to 12 year olds from 4.40pm to 5.20pm and 12 to 15 year olds from 5.20pm to 6pm.

The cost is €3 per session and the Glencar Manorhamilton Handball Club will be gauging how much demand there is before finalizing times for the future, but the Club will certainly hope to run it from 4pm to 5pm on Fridays.

Read Also: Gallery | Glencar/Manorhamilton celebrate another successful at their golden jubilee celebrations

The Club will also be starting an adult session in the next few weeks.

There will be two courts available and the form of handball will be the growing sport of one wall Handball played up against a specially constructed wall inside the Comprehensive School Hall (The Gym); so we can play whatever the weather.

The sport of handball is popular with both men and women, and both boys and girls are welcome to the training.

If you are interested just show up this Friday at the relevant time or contact Joel Smith at polosmith@hotmail.com

This event and the construction of the alleys would not have been possible without the support of the Bee Park Sports and Physical Activity Hub.

Read Also: PHOTOS - See Paul O'Connell in Leitrim Village NS