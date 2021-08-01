Search our Archive

01/08/2021

New Peace funding could throw lifeline to Manorhamilton Courthouse

New Peace funding could throw lifeline to Manorhamilton Courthouse

Manorhamilton Courthouse

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The possibility of Peace Plus funding could be a lifeline to restore Manorhamilton Courthouse.
The building has become an “eyesore” after being derelict for over 20 years.
Cllr Frank Dolan asked Leitrim County Council what communication there has been recently in relation to the courthouse.

He said, “It is a shame to see this building standing idle and going into dereliction. Now that there is a possibility of funding under Peace Plus coming on stream, pressure should be brought to bear on the court service to do something with this building.”

"Unfair rules" keep many Leitrim restaurants serving ourdoors


Leitrim County Council stated it has had no correspondence with the Court Service in this regard.
However, through the work of the Manorhamilton Town Team some communications have taken place and there is “an aspiration indeed to see the building come into productive use in the future depending on identification of resources and appropriate project.”

Cllr Dolan said he wants to see the Courts Service hand over the building to the community. He asked “Why hold on to it if it is not in use?” He said it could be a “huge asset” to the town.
Cllr Felim Gurn said when Back of Ireland closes in October there will be four vacant buildings on the main street of Manorhamilton.


It was suggested that the building could be used in conjunction to the SLNCR Greenway or with the arts community.
Cllr Mary Bohan said there is a precedent there as the Court Service did hand over the courthouse in Drumkeerin to the youth group, who got a grant to restore and renovate it.
Cllr Sean McDermott said the courthouse is currently an “eyesore” in the town and said something must be done soon as every year the building lies idyl, the more it will cost to repair and restore it.

Some councillors also queried the progress on Ballinamore Courthouse but the Council informed the members there has also been no progress with Ballinamore Courthouse. The Court Service had previously indicated it would hand over the building to Leitrim County Council.
Manorhamilton Courthouse is a listed building, it is understood to have been built round 1835 and was in use as a courthouse over 20 years ago.
It is a major concern that this building on Main Street would fall into such disrepair it would be lost to the community.

Ballinamore Courthouse offered to Leitrim County Council for free

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie