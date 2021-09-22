The people of Kinlough deserve a full time doctor

Access to a doctor is vital and yet the people of Kinlough have been left without a stable GP service since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.



The village which boasts a population of over 1200, more than many towns in the region, is now calling on the HSE and the Government to provide funding for a new primary care centre and a full time doctor.



Kinlough councillor Justin Warnock said during the Covid restrictions “lockdown was lockout” for the people of his community.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, many people complained to me about the lack of physical access to

doctors and the feeling of despair at times as a result.”



He said that pre Covid a doctor held clinics in the village on a Tuesday and Friday, this was inadequate for the population but the situation worsened with Covid.

“We have had no doctor since Covid,” Cllr Warnock informed the shocked councillors of north Leitrim at the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting on Monday this week.

He said many people could not get an appointment with any of the seven doctors in neighbouring Bundoran and when the county boundary restrictions hit, they felt isolated.



He said elderly people were offered “phone consultations” with doctors which he said was “not good enough” and patients were not happy to give over personal medical information to clerical staff on the phone.

He has called for a Primary Care Centre which would provide access to doctors five days a week and provide other services necessary for the growing population of Kinlough and its environs.

