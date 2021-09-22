Search

22/09/2021

The people of Kinlough deserve a full time doctor

The people of Kinlough deserve a full time doctor

Kinlough

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Access to a doctor is vital and yet the people of Kinlough have been left without a stable GP service since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.


The village which boasts a population of over 1200, more than many towns in the region, is now calling on the HSE and the Government to provide funding for a new primary care centre and a full time doctor.


Kinlough councillor Justin Warnock said during the Covid restrictions “lockdown was lockout” for the people of his community.
“During this Covid-19 pandemic, many people complained to me about the lack of physical access to
doctors and the feeling of despair at times as a result.”


He said that pre Covid a doctor held clinics in the village on a Tuesday and Friday, this was inadequate for the population but the situation worsened with Covid.
“We have had no doctor since Covid,” Cllr Warnock informed the shocked councillors of north Leitrim at the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting on Monday this week.
He said many people could not get an appointment with any of the seven doctors in neighbouring Bundoran and when the county boundary restrictions hit, they felt isolated.


He said elderly people were offered “phone consultations” with doctors which he said was “not good enough” and patients were not happy to give over personal medical information to clerical staff on the phone.
He has called for a Primary Care Centre which would provide access to doctors five days a week and provide other services necessary for the growing population of Kinlough and its environs.

For more information see this week's Leitrim Observer newspaper.

Almost €40k raised for 19-year-old footballer battling cancer

Cavan footballer from Shannon Gaels

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media