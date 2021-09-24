Refurbished handball alley to reopen this Sunday

This Sunday will be a red letter day for the sport of handball in the Manorhamilton area when the Bee Park’s newly refurbished handball alley will be officially re-opened with celebratory events, starting at 1.30pm, taking place to mark this special occasion.

The handball alley was built and then officially opened on Sunday, June 17, 1933, by local Parish Priest, Right Reverend Monsignor Soden, Vicar Father.

Local handball visionary, Joel Smith has played a leading role in the refurbishment of the Manorhamilton handball alley.

A happy Joel says “this Sunday, 26th of September will mark the re-opening of Manorhamilton Handball Alley. The celebrations begin at 1.30pm with traditional music from local musicians followed by a Donegal v Leitrim Handball tournament.

“The tournament will start at 2pm and all are welcome. Glencar Manorhamilton Handball Alley would like to acknowledge the support of Leitrim County Council, The Department of Rural and Community Development and the local community.

“The Go Fund Me campaign was very well supported by the local community and the committee is very grateful for your support. Coaching has already started at the facility and will continue every Friday weather permitting from 4pm for Juveniles.

“There is also a big call out for adults (male or female to give it a try for the next four Tuesdays from 5.30pm to 7pm – drop in anytime.

“If you have any local handball memorabilia it would be great to see it and we will have a table where it can viewed on the day of the tournament – just bring it along on the day.”