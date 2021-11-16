Manorhamilton Drama Festival this weekend

Manorhamilton Drama Festival will be held this weekend November 19th, 20th, 21st 8pm in The Glens Centre.
This is the 26th year of the drama festival in Manorhamilton. The Manorhamilton audience have been delighted to have seen so many groups who have qualified for the All Ireland and many of them have gone on to win.
Manorhamilton are delighted to welcome back adjudicator Ciaran Mc Cauley who proved very popular with groups and audience on his last visit.
Friday 19th November
8pm Clann Machua present “Hunger March” author Michael Bodenstein.
The Phoenix Players present “Plaza Suite-Visitor from Hollywood” author Neil Simon.
Rasper Plyers present “Naomi in the Living Room” author Christopher Durang.
Saturday 20th November
8pm Butt Drama Circle present “In Other Words” author Matthew Seager.
Wild Swans Theatre Company present “Coming Home” author Niall Finnegan.
Bailieborough Drama Group present “The Sacred Hearts right hand man” author Liz O’ Hanlon.
Sunday 21st November
8pm Mostrim Players present “Silent Talk” author Eddie Brady.
Roscommon Drama Group present “A Galway Girl” author Geraldine Aron.
Corn Mill Theatre Group present “Windows” author Alice Lynch.
Bookings on (071) 9855833 or www.theglenscentre.com
