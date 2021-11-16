Search

16/11/2021

Manorhamilton Drama Festival this weekend

Manorhamilton Drama Festival this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Manorhamilton Drama Festival will be held this weekend November 19th, 20th, 21st 8pm in The Glens Centre.

This is the 26th year of the drama festival in Manorhamilton. The Manorhamilton audience have been delighted to have seen so many groups who have qualified for the All Ireland and many of them have gone on to win.


Manorhamilton are delighted to welcome back adjudicator Ciaran Mc Cauley who proved very popular with groups and audience on his last visit.

Friday 19th November
8pm Clann Machua present “Hunger March” author Michael Bodenstein.
The Phoenix Players present “Plaza Suite-Visitor from Hollywood” author Neil Simon.
Rasper Plyers present “Naomi in the Living Room” author Christopher Durang.

Saturday 20th November
8pm Butt Drama Circle present “In Other Words” author Matthew Seager.
Wild Swans Theatre Company present “Coming Home” author Niall Finnegan.
Bailieborough Drama Group present “The Sacred Hearts right hand man” author Liz O’ Hanlon.

Sunday 21st November
8pm Mostrim Players present “Silent Talk” author Eddie Brady.
Roscommon Drama Group present “A Galway Girl” author Geraldine Aron.
Corn Mill Theatre Group present “Windows” author Alice Lynch.

Bookings on (071) 9855833 or www.theglenscentre.com

Five projects from Leitrim for BT Young Scientists

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media