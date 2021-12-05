Search

05 Dec 2021

Opportunity to write a play for The Glens Centre

The Glens Arts Centre, Manorhamilton, in collaboration with the Orla Parkinson Memorial Fund, is delighted to offer budding playwrights a rare opportunity to take a play from Ppage to production.


The Glens are looking for unpublished writers to submit a first draft that the centre can potentially offer to one of the three theatres-in-residence to workshop.
The draft must be scripted to a minimum of 50 minutes. Outlines are not sufficient. The aim is to produce at least one play at The Glens and perhaps tour beyond.
To this end, the centre are offering online workshops, Steps to Stage, with one of Ireland’s pre-eminent writers and dramaturgs: Vincent Woods.

Woods will present a series of drama workshops online to help develop new writing for theatre. These workshop classes are open to all adults - participants do not need previous experience in writing for stage. So even if it’s just a rough idea you have for a play, Vincent can help you develop a script to first draft stage.
Submissions are open until February 14, 202 when an independent panel of writers and theatre practitioners will select three scripts for workshopping with professional actors.


If deemed suitable for full production, The Glens will then move to staging one or all of the chosen scripts. To sign up for the first workshop on Monday, December 6, email your interest to director@theglenscentre.com.
Any queries call Brendan on (071) 9855833. So let your creative juices flow and Please - Write Us A Play!

Also check out: www.theglenscentre.com 

