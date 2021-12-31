Search

31 Dec 2021

Manorhamilton's New Year's Day Charity Tractor Run

Green Diesel Tractor Run

Tractor run takes place tomorrow

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Manorhamilton's annual and popular IFA Charity Tractor Run, which couldn't take place on January 1st, 2021 returns again this year on this Saturday, January 1st, 2022, when the much looked forward to impressive cavalcade of tractors sets off at 2pm from its traditional starting point, namely, Manor Mart at 2pm.
Over the years the Run has raised thousands of euro for a variety of local and national charities. The organises of this year's event are appealing to everyone to please donate to two very worthy local causes for which the charity is being promoted.
On Saturday the event's assembly will take place at Manorhamilton Mart at 1pm and the Tractor Run will start at 2pm. The beneficiaries this year are Manorhamilton Tidy Towns and the Kilgar Day Care Club. Donations can be made on the day to the Manorhamilton IFA Charity Tractor Run Bucket Collection or to the Manorhamilton IFA Go Fund Me Page to both of these worthy causes.
Regarding the Tractor Run event Manorhamilton IFA Secretary, Hugh McGurrin says “your support would be greatly appreciated and please be aware of Covid restrictions. Thank you for your support; and Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year from Manorhamilton IFA.”

