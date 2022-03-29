Leitrim's Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat on of Ireland's Top Sustainable Wedding Venues

In addition to ‘something blue’, to-be-weds can now opt for ‘somewhere green’ and choose a planet-kind venue for their nuptials. Situated in woodlands, urban farms, barns, organic gardens, countryside estates and eco-friendly retreats, Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie have curated a green-list of wedding venues across the country that pride themselves on offering more sustainable celebrations.

Ard Nahoo Eco Resort has been named as one of the top gree venues for weddings in Ireland. They join Airfield Estate, Co Dublin, Ballintubbert Gardens & House Co Laois, Ballintubbert Gardens & House, Co Kerry, Clontarf Castle, Co Dulbin, The Barn at Hotel Doolin, Co Clare, The Wicklow Escape, Co Wicklow and The Wicklow Escape, Co Galway.

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments “ At SaveMyDay.ie we recognise the ever-growing trend for to-be-weds to discover special places to get married and create celebrations that reflect them as a couple. With many sustainably-conscious couples committed to living a green lifestyle, many are choosing eco-chic wedding venues and adopting planet-kind measures across their big day. These can range from choosing locally grown produce to reduce the carbon footprint of your wedding banquet, opting for local wedding suppliers, hosting the ceremony and reception in the same venue to reduce travel, sending paperless invites and many more simple ways to add that something and somewhere green to your day.”

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party spaces and places that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget!

Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat can cater for up to 50 guests, this peaceful boutique venue is hidden in the hills of North Leitrim, and is the perfect location for a boho, eco-friendly wedding that doesn't compromise when it comes to style. Couples begin their married life with an exclusive and intimate celebration with up to 50 of their loved ones, gathered in a private and peaceful space, surrounded by beautiful Irish countryside. They also have on-site accommodation for 16 people between three beautiful Eco Cabins.

Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat is pretty beautiful just as it is but couples can also choose to work with an incredible local eco event designer who will use natural, seasonal and sustainable flowers, plants, fabrics, art etc. to make the space truly magical. To-be-weds can also choose to work with Ard Nahoo recommended local caterers who share their environmental vision, respect their environmental policy and are equally as passionate about what they do. Delicious vegan options and menus are also available.