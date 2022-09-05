Major power outage in Leitrim

ESB power outages reported
The ESB is working to restore power to hundreds of homes in the Manorhamilton area this morning after a major power outage.
It is understood the fault has also affected most of county Sligo.
Most of the traffic lights were also out around Sligo today with the local council issuing a warning to motorists.
It is hoped that supply will be restored after lunch.
