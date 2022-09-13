Search

13 Sept 2022

Five Leitrim projects to receive over €213,000

Organic Centre, Rossinver.

The Organic Centre, Rossinver will receive €50,000 to develop a maze and a cinema air screen

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

13 Sept 2022 11:13 AM

Five leitrim projects are set to receive significant funding after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced over €2.75 million in funding to support 74 community projects nationwide.

The successful Leitrim projects include car park facilities around local community centres and a local school alongside a unique project at Rossinver which includes a cinema air screen and a Maze.

Under the CLÁR Programme, sports clubs, schools and community groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.

In Leitrim the funding is as follows:

Bee Park Field Committee, Manorhamilton - Upgrade of the carpark at the Bee Park Field - €42,804.00

Drumkeeran Tidy Towns Community Group- The project proposes to extend and resurface the carpark and add a tourism viewing area attached to the car park - €46,080.00.

Carrigallen Parish Council - Complete the carpark adjacent to the Community Centre and the Corn Mill Theatre on Main Street, Carrigallen - €44,997.30.

St. Hugh's NS, Dowra - Demolition of an obsolete water tower and shelter to be replaced by a car park - €29,790.

The Organic Centre, Rossinver - Develop a maze and a cinema air screen - €50,000.

In Cavan  funding has been awarded to:

Brackley Lake Geopark Amenity Area, Bawnboy - Upgrade works to the existing amenity area including the creation of
new changing facilities - €50,000.

Lough MacNean Geopark Community Amenity, Blacklion - Upgrade works to the existing amenity area including the creation of
new changing facilities - €44,328.

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation for projects in Co Leitrim. “I am delighted to see a second funding allocation under the Clár programme for Leitrim, I want to commend the local community groups who work closely with Leitrim Co Council and identify really worthwhile projects which in some cases maybe small but allow communities to bring ideas to fruition and improve their local facilities.”

Local FG Cllr Enda McGloin has also warmly welcomed the allocation for the new car parking and ‘drop off’ area at St Hugh’s Dowra NS which will allow the board of management to demolish an old water tower and shelter and replace it with a car park and drop off area for school buses. St Hugh’s NS currently has an application for planning with Leitrim Co Council to develop this project.

“I am delighted that this funding application was successful which I hope will dramatically improve school safety around the school campus.

“I have lobbied Minister Heather Humphreys on this project, and I am glad to see the project approved on this occasion, equally I want to thank Minister Frank Feighan who was very supportive also” concluded Cllr Mc Gloin.

 “I am delighted to see a second funding allocation under the Clár programme for Leitrim, I want to commend the local community groups who work closely with Leitrim Co Council and identify really worthwhile projects which in some cases maybe small but allow communities to bring ideas to fruition and improve their local facilities”, concluded Minister Feighan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media