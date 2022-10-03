The Manorhamilton to Glenfarne railway line & The Civil War lecture

Mohill native and Munster Technological University lecturer, Dr. Padraig McGarty will tell the story of incidents that happened on the Manorhamilton to Glenfarne railway-line during the Irish Civil War a century ago during a lecture, starting at 8.30pm in the Rainbow Ballroom, Glenfarne on Friday night, October 7.



Regarding the Manorhamilton to Glenfarne railway-line story, the Glenfarne lecture organisers say “renowned Lecturer Dr. Padraig McGarty will deliver a lecture titled 'In time of Civil War the conflict on the railways of North Leitrim in 1922-23.'



“This event should be of great interest as there were several incidents on the Sligo to Enniskillen railway line that occurred on the Manorhamilton to Glenfarne section of the railway line in 1923.



“This lecture is free of charge and takes place in the Rainbow, Glenfarne on Friday, October 7 at 8pm. Booking is recommended. Email: info@glenfarnecommunity.com-phone 071-9856832.”



Meanwhile Dr. Padraig McGarty has written a new book that details the events of the Irish Civil War in Leitrim, which will be available shortly for all who wish to purchase it. One of his previously published books covers events in Leitrim from 1912 to 1923, including the Irish War of Independence in Leitrim, entitled “The Irish Revolution: Leitrim 1912-1923.”

It was published by Four Courts Press and interestingly on its cover is a photo of a local unit of the Irish Volunteers in uniform, pictured outside St. Clare's Hall in Manorhamilton, prior to their departure in 1914 to fight in World War I in France.