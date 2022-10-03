Premiere of new play by Leitrim actor and playwright

The Last Prime Minister in The Glens on October 14 and 15
Well known Manorhamilton actor and playwright, Gerry Farrell will see the first premiere of his new play 'The Last Prime Minister' staged in the Glens Centre on Friday night, October 14 and also on Saturday night, October 15.
'The Last Prime Minister' is a Splódar Theatre Company production. Splódar Theatre Company's Prin Duignan will direct 'The Last Prime Minister' while the cast includes notable and popular actors Michael Roper, Gerry Farrell, Rebecca Farrell and Barry Deignan. After its Glens Centre premier 'The Last Prime Minister' will also premiere at the Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, October 28 and at the Factory Space, Sligo on Friday, November 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.