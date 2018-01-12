Chance to join one of Leitrim's Feel Good Clubs
Members and friends from Aughavas, Cloone and Mohill Active Age Group with Michael Healy-Rae TD who welcomed them to his native Kilgarvan.
‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing’ - George Bernard Shaw.
Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs are social groups for people aged 55+, who are interested in making new friends, exercising their body and mind, gaining new skills and having fun. They are voluntary groups, which are run by their members, for their members, they include conversation, courses, information sessions, outings, social events and a wide range of activities focusing on issues such as health and wellbeing, creativity, lifelong learning and technology.
Leitrim Development Company support twenty-two Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs which operate across County Leitrim and West Cavan in the following locations:
Dowra Resource Centre – Wednesdays 11.00am – 1.00pm
The Depot, Dromahair – Wednesdays 10.30am -12.30pm
The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton – Tuesdays 11.15am-1.15pm
Glenfarne Health Centre – Mondays 11am-1.00pm
The Ballagh Centre, Rossinver - Thursdays 11am-1pm
Drumkeeran Community Centre – Mondays 1.30pm – 3.30pm
Glencar Resource Centre – Mondays 10.30am-12.30pm
Blacklion Health Centre – Mondays 2.30pm-4.30pm
Kiltyclogher Visitors Centre – Every second Wednesday
Drumreilly Community Centre – Wednesdays 8.30pm – 10.30pm
Carrigallen Health Centre – Monthly on Mondays 7.30pm- 9.30pm
Canon Donghue Hall, Mohill – Wednesdays 3pm-4pm
Coruageeha Community Centre, Gortletteragh - Monthly on Thursdays 8.00pm-10.00pm
Cloone Community Centre - Monthly 8pm-10pm
Drumsna Community Centre – Tuesday afternoons
Kiltoghert Community Centre – Thursdays 2.00pm-4.00pm
Fenagh Visitors Centre – Tuesdays 8.00pm- 10.00pm
Tranora Centre, Ballinamore – Fortnightly 3.00pm-4.30pm
St Mary’s Hall, Carrick on Shannon – Mondays 2.30pm-4.30pm
Aras Padraig, Drumshanbo – Wednesday afternoons
St Josephs Community Centre, Leitrim Village – Thursdays 12.00pm-2.00pm
We are always looking for new members to bring something new to the Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs, so if you are interested in joining or want more information, please contact Anna McTiernan, Leitrim Development Company – 071 9648966/ 0864073492 or annamctiernan@ldco.ie
