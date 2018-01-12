Chance to join one of Leitrim's Feel Good Clubs

‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing’ - George Bernard Shaw.

Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs are social groups for people aged 55+, who are interested in making new friends, exercising their body and mind, gaining new skills and having fun. They are voluntary groups, which are run by their members, for their members, they include conversation, courses, information sessions, outings, social events and a wide range of activities focusing on issues such as health and wellbeing, creativity, lifelong learning and technology.

Leitrim Development Company support twenty-two Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs which operate across County Leitrim and West Cavan in the following locations:

Dowra Resource Centre – Wednesdays 11.00am – 1.00pm

The Depot, Dromahair – Wednesdays 10.30am -12.30pm

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton – Tuesdays 11.15am-1.15pm

Glenfarne Health Centre – Mondays 11am-1.00pm

The Ballagh Centre, Rossinver - Thursdays 11am-1pm

Drumkeeran Community Centre – Mondays 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Glencar Resource Centre – Mondays 10.30am-12.30pm

Blacklion Health Centre – Mondays 2.30pm-4.30pm

Kiltyclogher Visitors Centre – Every second Wednesday

Drumreilly Community Centre – Wednesdays 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Carrigallen Health Centre – Monthly on Mondays 7.30pm- 9.30pm

Canon Donghue Hall, Mohill – Wednesdays 3pm-4pm

Coruageeha Community Centre, Gortletteragh - Monthly on Thursdays 8.00pm-10.00pm

Cloone Community Centre - Monthly 8pm-10pm

Drumsna Community Centre – Tuesday afternoons

Kiltoghert Community Centre – Thursdays 2.00pm-4.00pm

Fenagh Visitors Centre – Tuesdays 8.00pm- 10.00pm

Tranora Centre, Ballinamore – Fortnightly 3.00pm-4.30pm

St Mary’s Hall, Carrick on Shannon – Mondays 2.30pm-4.30pm

Aras Padraig, Drumshanbo – Wednesday afternoons

St Josephs Community Centre, Leitrim Village – Thursdays 12.00pm-2.00pm

We are always looking for new members to bring something new to the Active Age Groups and Feel Good Clubs, so if you are interested in joining or want more information, please contact Anna McTiernan, Leitrim Development Company – 071 9648966/ 0864073492 or annamctiernan@ldco.ie