All roads lead to Mohill tomorrow for the 91st annual Agricultural Show

All roads lead to the Sports Complex and McGowan’s field, Cloone Road tomorrow, Sunday August 19 where Mohill Show Committee, under Chairperson Mack Crowe, will host their 91st Show Day.

From early morning eager show enthusiasts will be organising their exhibits in all sections and from 10.30 onwards there will be lots of quality exhibits to view. While the main feature in the Horse Section will be the final of the Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship, sponsored by The Leitrim Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association and Horse Sport Ireland, the Cattle Section should be a delight for Spectators with the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championship , Special Beef Animal Classes sponsored by Kevin P. Kilrane & Co. Solicitors , Mohill and the Aurivo sponsored Non-Pedigree Heifer and Weanling Classes and the Co Leitrim 2018 Calf Championship.

As well as the broad range of exhibit classes in the Complex building , Barbara Niblock from Barbara’s Fashions, Main Street will host a Fashion Show with personal styling advice by Nora Fitzpatrick at 10am. The Bonny Baby Show, Best Dressed Lady, Glamourous Granny and Little Miss and Master Mohill Competition will take place in the afternoon along with the 19 class Dog Show and the Driving for Style & Appearance. Come and see Sergiy the Performer doing his tricks on Straw with the first performance at 12 noon.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be attending the Show and they are really looking forward to visiting the Lisnolan Mobile Pet Farm and Children's entertainment. The lively “Looney Hoppers” will be providing the entertainment on the platform on Sunday afternoon.

The Committee are deeply indebted to their generous sponsors who make Mohill Show day possible. A shuttle bus service will operate from Paul’s Mohill through town so spectators are advised to park and ride for their own comfort. End your Show Day in Beirne’s Bar, Hill Street with Alan Farry providing the music. The Show Raffle will take place during the night.