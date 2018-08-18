The Summer continues in Mohill this weekend

Mohill Summer Festival has been having a blast since it opened on Wednesday, don't miss out on the great line up for the weekend.

Saturday, August 18

View the work of Mohill Photography Club members in Mohill Library with a special exhibition held as part of National Heritage Week.

In a very special event, Mohill GAA Club are hosting a fun afternoon of events are planned in Philly McGuinness Memorial Park and all ages are welcome.

At 6pm there will be a Charity Fun Match between Mothers and Others vs Fathers and Others in the park. Rounding off the days events will be Skittles, in the Glebe Street Car Park at 6.30pm and the Tug O War competition at 7.30pm.

Sunday, August 19

The day will begin with the Festival Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 10.30am and service in St Mary's Church of Ireland at 11am. Then crowds will be flocking to the 91st Mohill Agricultural Show in the Sports Complex and McGowan's Field. A shuttle bus will be available to bring people to the Show. See page 41 for more details.

At 7.30pm the Tug O War final will be held on upper Main Street - at the side of the Garda Station. This will be followed by a free open air concert featuring top band 'Goats Don't Shave', live on the main street at 9.30pm.



Plenty of entertainment in Mohill's pubs

Along with the Festival entertainment, each of the pubs in Mohill is also planning their own events.

Casey's Bar

-Friday, August 17 - Singer's Night with special guests, all welcome.

-Sunday, August 19 - Show Night with Chris Cronin.

Carroll's Bar

-Wednesday, August 15 - Going Live.

-Friday, August 17 - Full Moon.

-Sunday, August 19 - Featherhead.

O'Carolan's Bar

- Saturday, August 18 - Live music by Fan Fare.

Spirit Bar

-Thursday, August 16, Talent Night with The Looney Hoppers.

-Saturday, August 18 - Party Night with DJ Kealan.

-Sunday, August 19 - Show Night with Tom Moran.

