Leitrim County Council urge patience as additional collections being arranged for bottle banks

Leitrim County Council are urging the public to exercise patience in the aftermath of the festive period in terms of bringing items for recycling to the various bring banks located around the county.

January is traditionally a very busy month for recycling and Leitrim County Council have urged the public to take their recyclables home with them and return another day if the bring bank is full or use an alternative site near you. There are currently 40 bring-centres located throughout County Leitrim which are highlighted on the map below.

Leitrim County Council are arranging additional collections to meet demand during the festive period while you can recycle your Christmas tree at one of Leitrim County Council's Civic Amenity Sites in Manorhamilton and Mohill on January 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19.

