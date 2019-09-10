Mohill - Ballinamore road cleared early this morning

The Mohill to Ballinamore R202 is now clear after Mohill Fire Service and Gardai worked together to clear a large fallen tree early this morning, Tuesday, September 10.

At 3am this morning large tree fell blocking the R202, Mohill to Ballinamore road. Mohill fire brigade and Mohill Gardai worked to clear the road and ensure that members of the community would not be delayed in their morning commute.

The road was reopened for traffic at 4.30am and no further obstructions have been reported.

Drive safe.

